Unidentified Man Shot and Killed along Slipe Road

The Cross Roads police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of an unidentified male, who was shot to death by a lone gunman along Slip Road, in Kingston, on the weekend.

Reports by the Cross Roads police are that about 6:00 pm, the unidentified male was sitting in a Toyota Probox motor ca, which was parked along a section of the roadway when he was approached by a man, who brandished a handgun and shot him multiple times.

The gunman escaped in the area on foot, while the wounded man was rushed to hospital by the police, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cross Roads police are presently carrying out investigations into this latest killing.

