Unidentified Man Shot and Killed Along Red Hills Road

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Unidentified Man Shot – The St Andrew police are asking members of the public for assistance to identify a man who was shot and killed by armed men, along Red Hills Road, in St Andrew, on Wednesday, February 26.

Investigators say shortly after 12:10 a.m., on Wednesday, gunshots were heard in the area, and the police was alerted.

Upon their arrival, the unidentified male was discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshots wounds .

He was transported to the hospital where he was pounced dead.