Unidentified Man Murdered in Mandeville, Manchester

Detectives assigned to the Mandeville Criminal Investigation Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man whose body was found at a tyre shop, located along a section of the Royal Flat main road in Manchester, on Thursday morning, October 7.
The police say the body is of dark complexion, medium built and about 5ft, 6ins tall.
Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 6:45 a.m., an employee of the tyre shop came to work and discovered the body of the deceased lying on a bed, in a room adjacent the shop.
He summoned the police, and upon arrival, the lawmen discovered that the victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.
The Mandeville police are asking members of the public who can assist in the identification of the deceased, to contact them immediately.

