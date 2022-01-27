Unidentified Man Murdered in Goodwill, St James

Detectives in the parish of St James are carrying out investigation surrounding the death of an unidentified male, whose body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds along the Goodwill main road, on Thursday morning, January 27.

Reports by the police are that about 1:00am, residents heard explosions and summoned the police. Upon arriving at the location, the body of the unidentified male was discovered along a section of the main roadway.

The body is of dark complexion, medium built, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was clad in a blue shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

The scene was processed, and the body removed to the morgue.