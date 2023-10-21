An unidentified man was shot and killed on Pineapple Lane, Bog Walk, St.
Catherine on Thursday, October 19.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 7:15 p.m., citizens saw the man coming
from a shop then loud explosions were heard. The police were summoned and upon their arrival,
the man was seen lying on his back with gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken to the hospital
where the death was confirmed.
Investigations continue.
Unidentified man killed in St. Catherine
