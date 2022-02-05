Unidentified Man Killed in Riverton City

The Hunts Bay Police are asking members of the public for assistance to identify a man, who was shot and killed by armed men along Ferguson Drive, Kingston 11, on Friday, February 4.

The murdered victim is of dark complexion, slim built, about 5ft-7in tall, and was clad in a Grey-and-white merino, jeans pants, and blue sneakers.

Reports are that about 11:20pm, residents summoned the police after they stumbled upon the body.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the unidentified male was discovered lying in a pool of blood, and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.