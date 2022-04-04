Unidentified Man Killed at Party in Montego Bay

The Freeport police in Montego Bay, St James, have launched an investigation into the death of an unidentified male who was shot and killed by gunmen, while attending a party being held in the inner city, on Monday morning, April 4.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 1:00 am, the unidentified male was among other patrons at a party being held along Deans Lane in Montego Bay.

The unidentified male got involved in an argument with a group of men, and he was chased and cornered along Light body Avenue, where he was shot multiple times to the upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the unidentified male was transported to Cornwall Regional hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

