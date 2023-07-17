Unidentified Man Found with Head Bashed in Ocho Rios, St Ann

The Ocho Rios police in St Ann are asking members of the public for their assistance to identify a man, whose body was discovered in a house along main street Ocho Rios, on Sunday, July 16.
The deceased is of dark complexion, medium built and appears to be in his seventies.
He was clad in a dark blue shirt, and black and white under pants.
Reports by the Ocho Rios police are that about 9:04pm, a resident stumbled upon the body and summoned the police.
On the arrival of the lawmen, the victim was discovered lying on his side inside the house with wounds to his head.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.
Anyone with information, or can assist the police in identifying the deceased are being asked to contact the Ocho Rios police at 876-979-8452, police 119 or the nearest police station.