Unidentified Man

Unidentified Man Found with Head Bashed in Ocho Rios, St Ann

Leave a Comment / By / July 17, 2023

The Ocho Rios police in St Ann are asking members of the public for their assistance to identify a man, whose body was discovered in a house along main street Ocho Rios, on Sunday, July 16.

The deceased is of dark complexion, medium built and appears to be in his seventies.

He was clad in a dark blue shirt, and black and white under pants.

Reports by the Ocho Rios police are that about 9:04pm, a resident stumbled upon the body and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, the victim was discovered lying on his side inside the house with wounds to his head.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

Anyone with information, or can assist the police in identifying the deceased are being asked to contact the Ocho Rios police at 876-979-8452, police 119 or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: