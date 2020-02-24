Unidentified Man Found Burnt and Executed, Along Whitehall Avenue, Kingston

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Unidentified Man Found Burnt and Executed – The Constant Spring police in St Andrew are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying a man whose body was found on Whitehall Avenue in Kingston 8, on Sunday, February 23.

The body is of dark complexion , slim build, about 5ft-8ins tall , and was clad in a black shirt and dark underwear.

Reports by the Constant Spring police are that about 1;40 a.m., residents saw the body and summoned them. Upon their arrival, the partially burnt body was seen with its hand and feet bound,and a plastic bag wrapped around the face.

The scene was process and the body removed to the morgue for a postmortem examination.