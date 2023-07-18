Unidentified Man Fatally Shot by Police in Maroon Town, St James

The St James police are investigating the death of an unidentified male, who was fatally shot on Tuesday, July 18, after he allegedly fired at police officers in Maroon Town area in the parish.
Reports by the police are that shortly after 3:00am, the police were on operation in section of Maroon Town, called Shaw Castle, when they came under heavy gunfire from men armed with high-powered weapons.
The fire was returned and when the shooting subsided, the unidentified male was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, was taken from the unidentified gunman.