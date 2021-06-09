Unidentified Man Chopped to Death in Kingston 11

An unidentified man was discovered chopped to death on Delacree Lane, Payne Land Avenue, in Kingston 11, on Tuesday, June 8.

The victim who was clad in a white merino and jeans pants is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5-feet, 10-inches tall.

Reports by the Hunts Bay police are that about 5:10 pm, citizens saw a group of men dragging a man’s body onto an open lot, and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the victim was discovered lying in a pool of blood, with multiple chops to his head.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.