Unidentified Male Shot and Killed in Cambridge, St James

The Cambridge police are carrying out investigations surrounding the death of an unidentified male, who was shot and killed by gunmen at a section of Cambridge, St James, on Tuesday, March 30

Reports by the police are that about 7:30 pm, residents reported hearing gunshots being fired at a section of the community known as White Sands.

The police were summoned, and upon their arrival about 11:30 pm, that night they stumbled upon the body of the unidentified male, which was seen lying in a pool of blood, at a section of the community know as White Sands.

The police say the victim is believed to be in his late twenties, and is about 5ft-10ins tall.

He is of brown complexion, sports a plaited hair style, and was clad in a Orange Shirt, black under pants, blue jean shorts, and a pair of white sneakers.

The victim also had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The scene was processed and the body transported to the morgue for a post mortem examination.