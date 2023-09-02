Unidentified Male Shot and Killed by Gunmen in Downtown, Montego Bay

The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay, St James, are carrying out investigation into the death of an unidentified male, who was shot and killed by armed men, in downtown Montego Bay, on Thursday night.
The dead man is said to be of dark complexion, slim built, about 6ft tall, sports a low hair style and was clad in a white T-shirt, grey underpants, and blue jeans shorts.
Reports are that about 8:40pm, the unidentified man was in the process of purchasing a sandwich from a food vendor who operates in the vicinity of Lucky Dollar Store in Sam Sharp Square, when he was pounced upon by armed men.
The men opened fire hitting him multiple times before escaping on foot in the area.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the he was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.