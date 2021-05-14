Unidentified Male Shot and Killed at Tiger Lane, in Norwood, St James

The Montego Hills police are reporting that an unidentified male was shot and killed by gunmen, at Tiger Lane, in Norwood, St James, on Tuesday, May 11.

Reports from the Montego Hills police are that about 11:30am, the police were summoned to a location along Tiger Lane, after residents saw a man running from a parked Toyota Corolla motor car, and had to be rescued from two armed men who were chasing him.

The lawmen went to the area, and following an investigation, it was discovered that another man, who still remains unidentified, was lying inside the vehicle, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed, and the unidentified male and the other wounded victim, were transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where one man was pronounced dead, and the other treated and admitted in serious condition.