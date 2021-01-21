Unidentified Male Murdered in Catadupa, St James

The Cambridge police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of an unidentified male, who was discovered shot to death at a section of Catadupa community, on Thursday morning, January 21.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 7:00 am, a resident in the community stumbled upon the body of the unidentified male lying in a pool of blood, and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, it was discovered that the victim had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The Investigators are presently still processing the scene.