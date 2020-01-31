Unidentified Male Killed on Sewell Avenue in Mobay

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): Unidentified Male Killed – An unidentified man was shot and killed by unknown assailants along a section of Sewell Avenue, in Montego Bay, St James, on Friday morning, January 31.

Investigators say the victim is about 5ft – 8ins long, dark complexion, slim built and clad in a long blue jeans pants, purple T-shirt, and a brown belt.

The victim who is believed to be in his fifties, was barefooted.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 7:00 a.m., residents summoned the police after hearing loud explosions which sounded like gunshots coming from the directions of Sewell Avenue.

The lawmen drove to the area and upon arrival, the unidentified male was discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

The scene was processed and the body removed and pronounced dead at hospital.