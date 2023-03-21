Unidentified Male Killed in West Kingston

An unidentified man was shot and killed by gunmen along Slipe Road in Kingston 5, on Friday, March 17.
The police who are asking members of the public for their assistance to identify the victim reports that, about 8:30pm, the now deceased was standing among a group of persons along the roadway, when a group of men travelling in a motor vehicle opened fire hitting him.
Following the shooting, the police were summoned and upon arrival the unidentified male was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.