Unidentified Male Killed in May Pen, Clarendon

Detectives attached to the Clarendon police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of an unidentified man, along Foga Road in May Pen, Clarendon, on Tuesday, March 8.

The victim who is believed to be in his early seventies is of dark complexion and clad in a multi-coloured mesh T-shirt, navy blue shorts, and red cap.

Reports by the police are that about 9:25 am, residents reportedly heard gunshots and summoned the police.

On their arrival, the victim was discovered lying along a dirt track with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

