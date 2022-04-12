Unidentified Male Killed in Fatal Accident in St Catherine

An unidentified male died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision along Darlington Drive in Old Harbour, St Catherine on Monday, April 11.

The police say the victim is believed to be in his later eighties.

Reports from the Old Harbour police are that about 12:20 pm, the elderly man was walking along a section of Darlington Drive in the vicinity of the stoplight, when he allegedly attempted to cross with a bicycle and went across the path of an Isuzu motor truck, and was run over.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.