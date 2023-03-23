Unidentified Male Killed at Candle Light Vigil in Maxfield Avenue

An unidentified man was shot and killed by armed men at a candle light vigil in Maxfield Avenue, on Wednesday night, March 22.
Investigators say so far the deceased has been identified only by his alias ‘Macky T’.
Reports are that about 8:30pm, the unidentified male was among community members attending a candle light vigil being held for Daniel Leslie, who was also shot and killed in the same community on Sunday night.
The candle light vigil ended abruptly when the gunmen opened fire hitting the unidentified male multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival the scene was processed, and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.