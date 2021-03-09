Unidentified Male Gunned down in Kingston

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Detectives attached to the Hunts Bay police are asking members of the public for assistance to identify the body of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men along Metcalf Road, in Kingston, on Sunday, March 7.

Reports by the police are that about 5:00am, the unidentified male was standing along a section of the roadway, when a motor vehicle drove up to him.

Two armed men exited the vehicle and opened fire hitting him multiple times, before making their escape in the waiting motor car.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded unidentified male was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....