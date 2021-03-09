Unidentified Male Gunned down in Kingston

Detectives attached to the Hunts Bay police are asking members of the public for assistance to identify the body of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men along Metcalf Road, in Kingston, on Sunday, March 7.

Reports by the police are that about 5:00am, the unidentified male was standing along a section of the roadway, when a motor vehicle drove up to him.

Two armed men exited the vehicle and opened fire hitting him multiple times, before making their escape in the waiting motor car.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded unidentified male was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.