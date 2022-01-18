Unidentified Male Found Murdered in River

Unidentified Male Found Murdered in River, In Russia, Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland

The Savanna-la-Mar police are asking members of the public for their assistance to identify a man whose body was discovered floating in a section of the river in the Russia community, Savanna-la-Mar, on Saturday morning, January 15.

Reports by the police are that about 7:00am, a team of fishermen was in the process of setting sail out to sea, when they discovered the body floating in the river leading to the sea.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, it was discovered that the unidentified male had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, and a piece of rope tied around his waist.

The body was removed from the river, and later transported to the morgue for a post mortem examination.