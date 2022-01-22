Unidentified Decomposed Body Found Along Dyke Road, St Catherine

The decomposed body of an unidentified male was discovered in a swamp, located off Dyke Road in Waterford, St Catherine, on Thursday, January 20.

The Portmore police reports that about 4:00pm, residents stumbled upon the body and alerted them.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen to the scene, the body was discovered with the feet bound, inside the swamp.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

The body is of dark complexion, about 5ft 9ins tall, and clad in a multicolored shirt, blue ripped jeans and a pair of Reebok sneakers.

