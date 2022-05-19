Unidentified Body Found Under Ackee Tree in Kingston

The Half-Way Tree Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man, whose body was discovered on Haldane Avenue in Kingston 10 on Sunday, May 15.

The body is roughly 167 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) long, slim build, dark complexion, and dreadlock hairstyle.

The body was clad in a red and black sleeveless shirt, grey pants, and black socks.

According to reports, a team of officers responded to reports of explosions in the vicinity. The body was discovered laying on its side in a pile of leaves under an ackee tree when the cops arrived.

Anyone with information that can help identify this body is asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police Department at 876-926-8184, Crime Stop at 311, the 119 police emergency line, or the local police station.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com