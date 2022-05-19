Unidentified Body Found Under Ackee Tree in Kingston

The Half-Way Tree Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man, whose body was discovered on Haldane Avenue in Kingston 10 on Sunday, May 15.

The body is roughly 167 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) long, slim build, dark complexion, and dreadlock hairstyle.

The body was clad in a red and black sleeveless shirt, grey pants, and black socks.

According to reports, a team of officers responded to reports of explosions in the vicinity. The body was discovered laying on its side in a pile of leaves under an ackee tree when the cops arrived.

Anyone with information that can help identify this body is asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police Department at 876-926-8184, Crime Stop at 311, the 119 police emergency line, or the local police station.