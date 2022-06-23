UNICEF calls for accelerated national response to address violence against children

UNICEF
UNICEF is saddened and deeply alarmed by the continued upsurge in violence in Jamaica and is particularly concerned about reports of child victims of this violence.

UNICEF expresses its sympathy to the family and community of mother Kemisha Wright and her four children – Kimara, Shemara, Kafana and Kishaun – who were murdered in Clarendon on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

This horrific and brutal attack against the most vulnerable members of our society has shocked the entire nation. It also highlights the need for the Government of Jamaica to accelerate  commitments made to protect our children under the 2019 National Plan of Action for an Integrated Response to Children and Violence (NPACV), including: investing in programmes addressing conflict resolution, anger management, safety in the homes and community safety, and developing and improving partnerships to strengthen community resilience in relation to violence. As always, UNICEF is ready to continue our support to these efforts.

UNICEF urges every member of society to take action to help protect our children from all forms of violence and abuse.

WRITTEN BY: UNICEF CHILD PROTECTION SPECIALIST
SOURCE: JIS news

