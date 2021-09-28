UNDP Committed To Strengthening Mechanisms To Empower Youth

Trending now
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is committed to supporting mechanisms to empower the youth and address citizen safety and security.

This assurance came from UNDP Resident Representative, Denise Antonio, while speaking at the virtual UNDP Youth Summit on crime and violence in observance of World Peace Day on September 21.

Ms. Antonio said that as a development partner, the UNDP is committed to strengthening mechanisms to enable youth participation in decision-making and to take action to address citizen safety and security.

She said that the UNDP will also support young people to implement innovative and sustainable solutions to citizen safety and security.

She cited the Amplifying Youth Voice and Action Project as “a practical example of the UNDP’s commitment to meaningful youth engagement and empowerment”.

The project is designed to contribute to the empowerment of at-risk youth to actively participate in Jamaica’s citizen security governance and policymaking mechanisms.

The main objective of the virtual UNDP Youth Summit was to showcase the work of 11 youth groups in citizen safety and to advocate for stronger youth inclusion in the implementation and delivery of crime-prevention programmes.

WRITTEN BY: E. HARTMAN RECKORD
SOURCE: JIS news

