UK Travel Company Not Sending Visitors to Jamaica Because of COVID-19

Tui, the United Kingdom’s largest holiday tour operator has added Jamaica to the list of countries to which it will not send British holiday markers.

Tui said that’s because of its anti-COVID policies. The measure comes into effect September 22. Tui operates charter flights to Jamaica and books other holiday options with high end properties as well as standard hotels. McKoy’s News could not confirm the number of people Tui sent to Jamaica last year.

On Saturday Jamaica was added to the list of countries from where people returning to the United Kingdom must undergo quarantine.