UHWI to increase COVID-19 bed capacity

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) says it is expanding the

number of its COVI-19 beds.

Wednesday night the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the bed

capacity at the UHWI, St Andrew and Princess Margaret Hospital in St Thomas

have reached their capacity, meaning they would not be able to take anymore

COVID-19 patients.

Doctors working at the UHWI had also reported they were being overworked,

some had collapsed on the job and some patients were in open areas.

The hospital said it now has 23 COVID-19 cases. It said some would be

relocated and it would expand the bed numbers.