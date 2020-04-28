UHWI says it was ready to receive for delivery mom who later died

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) says it will provide all information surrounding the matter of the treatment of Jodian Fearon who died in controversial circumstances after difficulties getting her baby delivered at any of three hospitals in the Corporate Area. UHWI says it regrets the death of the 23-year-old woman who died there after delivering her baby at Spanish Town Hospital.

The UHWI was said to be one of the hospitals where, in a period of a few hours, Ms. Fearon was denied admission twice.

In a statement Monday afternoon, April 27, UHWI said “The Hospital wishes to express thanks to our team members and other doctors who went to the private hospital to assist with the patient and to the UHWI frontline staff who donned in full personal protective equipment (PPE) on the morning of Friday, April 24, 2020, to accept the patient. We also wish to thank the intensive care unit team who received the patient on the evening of Friday, April 24, 2020, from the Spanish Town Hospital.

That statement seems to go against the reports that the hospital refused to take Ms. Fearon from Andrews Memorial Hospital (AMH) where she had been admitted for delivery. The UHWI statement did not mention Andrews by name but that hospital, in a statement earlier, said it had tried on two occasions to get Miss Fearon admitted to the UHWI but that institution twice refused.