Ugandan Police Make 19 Arrests in Their Campaign Against Electricity

The Joint Anti-vandalism task force has arrested 19 suspects highly linked to the rampant cases of vandalism of electricity infrastructure in various parts of the country.

Police Spokesperson ACP Fred Enanga identified some of the suspects as: Atul Anad, an Indian businessman of Kisugu-Muyenga, Sekabembe Nicholas of Mbalwa village, Sempijja Joseph of Ndejje-Kanaba zone, Mukasa Philip, Nagadya Lilian among others.

Enanga in a statement on Tuesday further revealed that police are also tracking down another prime suspect of electricity vandalism who escaped the arrest upon sight of the security team in the area.

“We are also tracking down Kirumira Richard who escaped upon sighting our teams.”

He added: “An assortment of exhibits of electrical wires and UMEME electrical appliances were recovered in the areas of Kampala, Nsooba, Mulago, Kawempe, Kisugu, Kansanga and Wakiso.”

“We wish to warn those other perpetrators of vandalism, that their criminal activity and malicious incidents, conducted against the grid, are being regarded as deliberate acts of typical sabotage.”

According to Enanga, vandalism is an inconvenience to clients, but also dangerous to those who carry it out, since the pylons and other electricity infrastructure have a danger of death signs. Therefore, the vandals put their lives at risk, when they vandalize the electricity equipment.

He also reiterated that the joint task force has instituted a monetary reward for whoever has information leading to the arrest of those behind vandalism of electricity assets.

“We continue to remind the public that a monetary reward awaits whoever shares with us information that can lead to the arrest of suspects and the recovery of tangible exhibits,” he said.

The 19 suspects are being processed on charges of interfering with electrical installation which is 85(a)(b)(c) of the electricity amended Act (4) 2022, and for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

“We are also happy that the power sector is enhancing the security of critical sub-stations through the deployment of security guards 24/7, camera technology, fencing and shielding (target hardening), increased lighting and trimming undergrowth to remove hiding places,” he concluded.