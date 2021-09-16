UEFA Bans Marley Inspired Sports Kit

Dutch Football Club Ajax has been banned by the from wearing their original design for a Bob Marley-inspired kit by The European Football Association (UEFA) which says the strip contained imagery that goes against the federation’s rules.

The strip, inspired by the song Three Little Birds which has become an anthem for Ajax fans, was introduced for the 2021-22 season and was worn by Ajax for the first time in their Eredivisie victory away to PEC Zwolle on Saturday.

However, the shirt had been changed from the design initially revealed in the summer – and the reason has now been revealed as being down to an obscure rule from the European football governing body.

Ajax wore the predominantly black kit with red, yellow and green trim, which is serving as their third strip for 2021-22, against PEC as their blue away jerseys resembled their opponents’ home shirt too much.

The original kit had three birds stitched on the back, just below the collar – one in each of red, yellow and green – in homage to the Marley track. Eagle-eyed supporters soon realised during the 2-0 win on Saturday that the birds had been removed from the players’ kits.

In an official statement, Ajax said, “The European Football Association [UEFA] sees it as a different expression than the club logo, logo clothing sponsor or sleeve sponsor. Other expressions are not allowed.”