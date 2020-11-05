UDC cancels annual fireworks

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has announced that the popular annual event Fireworks on the Waterfront has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement the UDC says ‘The Corporation recognises the new realities brought on by COVID-19 and supports the Government of Jamaica’s efforts to curb the spread of this novel virus.’

The annual Fireworks on the Waterfront and Fireworks On The Bay, hosted respectively by UDC and its subsidiary, St Ann Development Company (SADCo), have become a staple for many families across Jamaica as a tradition to usher in the New Year.

UDC is cognizant of the physical distancing and public gathering rules in place for public safety and therefore will not host the event this year at either of the usual venues.

The corporation used the opportunity to thank the Jamaican public, sponsors and other stakeholders who have consistently supported both events over the years.