Uber Sued for Overcharging Disabled People

The US Justice Department, DOJ is suing ride-hailing app Uber over allegations it has been overcharging disabled people.

The DOJ claims Uber’s “wait time” fees are discriminating against disabled passengers who need more than two minutes to get into a car.

It says Uber needs to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

But Uber said wait time fees were not intended to apply to disabled riders and that it had been refunding fees.

However, Uber said it disagreed that its policies were in violation of the the ADA.

A spokesman said the company had been in talks with the DOJ before the “surprising and disappointing” lawsuit.

