Uber Shows You How to Keep Your Data Safe

Uber shows you how to keep your data safe and take advantage of the privacy options available when using the app

The tech company encourages users to follow six simple tips to avoid falling for scams that seek access to their accounts.

Users and lessor partners have access to a Privacy Center where they can configure options and know the data that is being collected when using the app.

As part of the activities for International Protection of Personal Data Day that is observed in various parts of the world, Uber shares with users practical advice to keep their information safe, as well as providing them with tools that make it easier to understand and configure how the tech company uses their data as they navigate the apps.

For Uber, the protection of the personal data of users and lessor partners is a priority that is reflected in the Privacy Center, a space that everyone can access by logging in with their account information. A summary of Uber’s approach to collecting and using personal data can be found at this hub, and additional tools such as the following can be accessed:

Want to know what user data a lessor partner can see? You will be able to review in detail what information the lessor partner can see at each stage of the lease, from beginning to end. For example, lessor partners do not have access to the user’s phone number and vice versa, none of the parties know the rating given to each lease.

According to Uber, in addition to the safety tools it makes available, such as authentication, encryption, fraud detection, and software development to protect personal data and promote safe use of its app, it is important to note that, ultimately, safety and prudent use of the app is in everyone’s hands to protect information. Here are a few tips on how not to fall for scams that could compromise the account information of users and lessor partners.

Never share your password to access the app, it is personal and non-transferable. If you receive a communication that appears to be from Uber, please verify the sender of the email, making sure it is @uber.com or its official channels. Uber does not send redirect links and does not request confirmation of information outside of the Uber app or official website. Uber’s support team has access to the data it needs to provide service and will never ask for passwords or codes. Be wary of messages offering money and/or urgent content, for example, “Your account will be deactivated if you don’t confirm your details”. Never share or divulge the 4-digit Uber verification code received by SMS. This number is for your exclusive use and will not be requested by an Uber support agent. Uber does not offer services that are not present in the app. The only way to request a lease is through its applications; do not fall for deceptive services offered by other means, such as social networks.

