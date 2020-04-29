U18 World Record Holder Nugent Sign to Baylor University 

World U18 100-meter Hurdles record holder Ackera Nugent of Excelsior High School will be attending Baylor University this autumn.

Nugent, who turns 18-year-old on Wednesday, April 18, 2020, who is wrapping up her high school years, was recently welcomed to the Waco, Texas-based school.

Nugent set a U18 world record in the 100-meter hurdles with a blazing time of 12.89 at the Youngster Goldsmith Classic track meet at the National Stadium in Kingston in February 2019.

The Kingston native breaking fellow Jamaican Yanique Thompson’s record set in 2013 at the World U18 Championships in Ukraine. The Excelsior standout is the 7th fastest U18 in the 100-meter in 2019 with a personal best of 11.42secs.

The soft-spoken Jamaican won a bronze medal in the 100 meters hurdles at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aries, Argentina in 2018.

The private Baptist Christian university has had a strong history of producing world-class athletes.

World and Olympic Champions Michael Johnson and Jeremy Wariner both attended Baylor. Trayvon Bromell, who won a bronze medal in the 100m at the 2015 World Championships also attended Baylor University.