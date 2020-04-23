U.S. provides over J$140 M  to support Jamaica’s COVID-19 response

As part of strong ongoing efforts to support the Caribbean Region in combating the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,

The U.S. Government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), through its Caribbean Regional Office, based in Kingston, Jamaica is providing over $140 million Jamaican dollars (US $1million), to strengthen the Caribbean’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

A release from the US Embassy in Kingston, Thursday afternoon said “the funding will support priority areas such as laboratory diagnostics, particularly testing, surveillance, infection prevention and control and patient management.”

The support provided to the Jamaican Government is part of a larger regional effort by the U.S. government totalling US$3 million dollars to respond to the pandemic. Other benefiting nations include Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Barbados. Funding support will also be provided to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

““These efforts strengthen our regional disaster response capabilities and promote resilience under the U.S.-Caribbean Resilience Partnership,” says U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia.

The CDC will work with the Ministries of Health and their regional partners, such as CARPHA and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to ensure timely disbursement of these funds and execution of the projects and activities.