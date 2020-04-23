U.S. provides over J$140 M  to support Jamaica’s COVID-19 response

Coronavirus - Mckoy's News
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

As part of strong ongoing efforts to support the Caribbean Region in combating the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,

The U.S. Government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), through its Caribbean Regional Office, based in Kingston, Jamaica is providing over $140 million Jamaican dollars (US $1million), to strengthen the Caribbean’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

A release from the US Embassy in Kingston, Thursday afternoon said “the funding will support priority areas such as laboratory diagnostics, particularly testing, surveillance, infection prevention and control and patient management.”

The support provided to the Jamaican Government is part of a larger regional effort by the U.S. government totalling US$3 million dollars to respond to the pandemic. Other benefiting nations include Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Barbados.  Funding support will also be provided to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

““These efforts strengthen our regional disaster response capabilities and promote resilience under the U.S.-Caribbean Resilience Partnership,” says U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia.

The CDC will work with the Ministries of Health and their regional partners, such as CARPHA and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to ensure timely disbursement of these funds and execution of the projects and activities.

 

Montego Bay Based Garment Factory Urgently Seeks Sewing Machine Operators

Montego Bay Based Garment Factory Urgently Seeks Sewing Machine Operators

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....