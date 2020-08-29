“Tyson” killed at Dome

A well-known man who worked as a car tinting specialist was shot dead by unknown assailants along a section of Dome Street in Montego Bay this morning.

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were on the scene trying to determine the motive for the early morning killing of the deceased who has only been identified so far as Tyson. Residents reportedly heard loud noises and alerted the police.

When law enforcement officials arrived on the scene, Tyson’s body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Cornwall Regional hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are investigating.

Alan Lewin – News Reporter