“Tyson” killed at Dome

“Tyson” killed at Dome
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A well-known man who worked as a car tinting specialist was shot dead by unknown assailants along a section of Dome Street in Montego Bay this morning.

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were on the scene trying to determine the motive for the early morning killing of the deceased who has only been identified so far as Tyson. Residents reportedly heard loud noises and alerted the police.

When law enforcement officials arrived on the scene, Tyson’s body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Cornwall Regional hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

The police are investigating.

Alan Lewin – News Reporter

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....