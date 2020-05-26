Tyler Herro’s Twitter flirting with model worked out perfectly

He shoots, he scores.

Months after Heat rookie Tyler Herro set his sights on model Katya Elise Henry, it appears things have taken a romantic turn for the pair in quarantine, according to recent screenshots captured by SportsGossip.com.

In one post from Herro’s Instagram story, the 6-foot-5 small forward is seen standing close behind workout star Henry, who boasts over 7 million followers. On Monday, Henry also shared a video of her breakfast, giving her compliments to “Chef @nolimitherro.”

In March, Herro tweeted to Henry, “wyd?” She later replied, “Quarantine n chill?” Earlier this month, she referred to the 20-year-old as “bae.”

Herro, the 13th-overall selection in last year’s draft, averaged 12.9 points per game and 27.2 minutes per game in his rookie season.

Though the NBA remains shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league recently confirmed reports it had conversed with the Walt Disney Company about potentially restarting the season at Disney World in Florida, utilizing ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex.

Source: Page Six