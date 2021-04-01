‘THAT’S YOUR JOB!!’ Mavado, Bounty Killer lash Gov’t for blaming Crime on Dancehall Music

Dancehall Artiste Mavado is lashing out the government over comments made in parliament Tuesday about Dancehall music and its contribution to crime and violence in the country.

Mr. Holness said “In our music and our culture, in as much as you are free to reflect what is happening in the society, you also have a duty to place it in context,” he said to many cheers from other parliamentarians. “Dat yuh tek up the AK-47 and tun it inna a man head … That is not right. And though you have the protection of the constitution to sing about it, you also have a duty to the children who are listening to you.”

However, Mavado said the Prime Minister was blaming the music rather than addressing the crime scourge.

“Why is this man blaming crime on music every prime minister that the ppl vote in when dem get them Blxxdclatt seat to work Dem fail and come point fingers well we pointing right back at you, what about all the grants dat you and your parliamentarians get to take care of crime billions.. that has nothing to do with entertainment no one voted for us to lead that’s your job! what u need to do is clean up your corrupted Government and stop intimidate the people! Tyad a you.”

Meantime, Veteran Dancehall Artiste Bounty Killer disagrees with the Prime Minister. He noted the lack of infrastructure and social development, empty promises from politicians, selfishness and greed among crime’s contributing factors. He says government is using the music as a scapegoat.

“Is this even a topic, That means dancehall music is way more influential than Bob Marley’s own then, Since from in the 70s he was singing One Love they and they shot him after the concert, Then comes political gang violence in the country where was the gun songs that influenced and caused all that, Politicians introduced Gun Violence to our ppl in the 70s and today it manifested into a crime beast, Tell @andrewholnessjm to take many seats he couldn’t even come out of his nice home during 80s election is tv him watched it on he doesn’t know much he being advised, And since dancehall music is so influential why Poor People Fed didn’t stop the ppl from voting and why B4 Them Seek God didn’t made half of Jamaica Christians today and why Book Book didn’t made everybody become scholars in the 90s, So is only Gun Songs are influential I see unuh gonna scape hog cow and goat to save unuh reputation this time around”.