Two-year-old Jahmeil Mendez Missing, from Clarendon

Two-year-old Jahmeil Mendez, of Rasta Corner, Freetown in Clarendon, has been missing since Thursday, May 12.

Jahmeil is 76 centimetres (2.5 feet) tall, with a brown complexion and a slim build.

According to the Longville Park Police Department, Jahmeil Mendez was last seen at home about 5:00 p.m., wearing in a yellow T-shirt, grey shorts, and blue navy slippers.

Anyone with information regarding Jahmeil’s whereabouts is asked to call the Longville Park Police Station at 876-902-5047, police 119, or the nearest police station.