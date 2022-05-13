Two-year-old Jahmeil Mendez Missing, from Clarendon

Two-year-old Jahmeil Mendez, of Rasta Corner, Freetown in Clarendon, has been missing since Thursday, May 12.

Jahmeil is 76 centimetres (2.5 feet) tall, with a brown complexion and a slim build.

According to the Longville Park Police Department, Jahmeil Mendez was last seen at home about 5:00 p.m., wearing in a yellow T-shirt, grey shorts, and blue navy slippers.

Anyone with information regarding Jahmeil’s whereabouts is asked to call the Longville Park Police Station at 876-902-5047, police 119, or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com