Two Women Disarm Licensed Firearm Holder in St. Catherine

The Spanish Town Police have charged two women for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Assault at Common Law stemming from a dispute that occurred at Fairfield Road in Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Monday, September 12.
Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Assault at Common Law are:
- Shannon Decordova, 43-year-old nail technician of Coles Gordon, Fairfield Road in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.
- Lorrine McDonald, 60 years old of Fairfield Road, Spanish Town in St. Catherine.
Reports from the St. Catherine Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Decordova and McDonald had an altercation with the complainant during which time Decordova pushed the complainant to the ground and took away his licensed .38 Smith and Wesson Revolver and pointed it at him.
McDonald then took control of the weapon and also pointed it at the complainant.
The Police were called and Decordova and McDonald were arrested and later charged.
Their court dates are being finalised.