Two women Die in Crashes in West

News Reporter Alan Lewin: Two women died this week in two separate motor vehicle crashes in Western Jamaica.

The two killed have been identified as 36-year-old Dian Johnson a hairdresser of a Falmouth Gardens, Trelawny, and 42-year-old Charlene James Jarrett, an attorney at Law of Goshen in St Elizabeth.

According to reports, Johnson who is also called Michelle was killed along the Duncan main road on Wednesday morning, September 2 after the car she was traveling in collided with a truck. A friend and Johnson’s 10-year-old son suffered major injuries and have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Meanwhile, in the other crash along the Anchovy main road in St James, Jarrett who is an attorney was traveling in her Nissan Tiida motor car when it collided with a Toyota Hiace bus. She was trapped inside the vehicle and was later extricated from the mangled wreck by the fire department crew.

She was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. A large crowd gathered on the scene to have a look at the mangled remains from the car.