Two women charged for cocaine

Police have in custody two American women who were arrested at the Sangster

International Airport in St James on Friday, July 24 in relation to the seizure of more than a

million dollars’ worth of cocaine.

The women have been identified as 24-year-old Lakeisha Bell and 18-year-old Satania

Clarke, both of Connecticut in the United States of America (USA).

Reports are that about 12:20 p.m., the women arrived at the airport to board a flight for New

York, USA. However, during security checks, four packages containing cocaine was found in

their luggage.

The drug weighs approximately 2.5 pounds and has an estimated street value of J$1.3

million.

The women will answer to the charges of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and

attempting to export cocaine. they are booked to appear in the St. James Parish Court on

Friday, July 31.