Two Wanted Persons Arrested While Trying To Vote

The vigilance of the Police as they conducted their duties on Election Day, Thursday, September 3, has led to the capture of two wanted men, one in St Mary and the other in St Andrew.

One man, who is wanted by the St Andrew Central Police in relation to an April 2019 murder, was nabbed when he turned up to vote in August Town in the parish.

Meanwhile, astute Police officers attached to the St Mary Proactive Investigation Unit nabbed a man wanted for two murders, in St Ann and St. Mary. The man was held in Lewis Store in the parish.

Their identities are being withheld to facilitate further investigations

More information will be provided as it becomes available.