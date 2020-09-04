Two Wanted Persons Arrested While Trying To Vote

Four Men Charged With Assault At Common Law, Illegal Possession Of Firearm, Unlawful Wounding &Amp; Malicious Destruction Of Property
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The vigilance of the Police as they conducted their duties on Election Day, Thursday, September 3, has led to the capture of two wanted men, one in St Mary and the other in St Andrew.

One man, who is wanted by the St Andrew Central Police in relation to an April 2019 murder, was nabbed when he turned up to vote in August Town in the parish.

Meanwhile, astute Police officers attached to the St Mary Proactive Investigation Unit nabbed a man wanted for two murders, in St Ann and St. Mary. The man was held in Lewis Store in the parish.

Their identities are being withheld to facilitate further investigations

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....