Two unidentified men were fatally shot during a confrontation with the Police about 4:17 a.m., on St. Joesph’s Road, Hunts Bay in St. Andrew on Wednesday, December 02. One firearm was also seized.

Cops say headless bodies also had gunshot wounds
Two unidentified men were fatally shot during a confrontation with the Police about 4:17 a.m., on St. Joesph's Road, Hunts Bay in St. Andrew on Wednesday, December 02.

One firearm was also seized.

