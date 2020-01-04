Two Trelawny men charged by the police for illegal firearm

Two Trelawny men charged by the police for illegal firearm
Detectives attached to Ulster Spring Police have arrested and charged two men with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition at New Hope, Warsop in Trelawny on Wednesday, January 1.

The suspects are identified as 36-year-old Leighton Jonhson, otherwise called ‘Pepsi’, and 25-year-old Kenry Marquest otherwise called ‘Ragga’, a mason, both of New Hope district in the parish.

The Ulster Spring Police reported that the lawmen were in the area carried out an operation at about 1:00 am when they saw Johnson and Marquest who were among a group of people at a stall. All members of the group were searched and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from Johnson’s waistband.

Johnson allegedly claimed that the firearm belonged to Marquest who gave him to hold so that he could use a restroom. Both men were immediately arrested and charged.

Their court dates are yet to be finalized.

Marc Lodge – News Reporter 

