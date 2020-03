Two tourists are now dead after two separate incidents, yesterday, in the tourist capital of Montego Bay, St. James.

In the first, a Kimberley McCarty, 39, who is from Massachusetts in the United States was found dead in her room by a housekeeper at a resort about 3:15 p.m.

McCarty arrived on the island on the 13th of this month and was scheduled to leave today. Investigators have not yet been able to identify the cause of death.

In the other incident, a 75-year-old British man passed away after fainting aboard a cruise ship shortly after day break in the second city.

His name has not yet been revealed.

More development to come.