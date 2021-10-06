Two-Time NBA champion Pau Gasol retires from Professional Basketball

Paul Gasol announces his retirement from professional basketball after playing 18 seasons in the NBA from 2001-19. Gasol split time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and San Antonio Spurs. He had a contract with the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2019-20 campaign but never made an appearance due to his recovery from foot surgery.

The 41-year-old had already announced his farewell from international basketball in August after Spain lost to the United States in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games, which marked his fifth Olympics.

Gasol had been with Spanish club Barcelona since February. His career had stalled before that because of a stress fracture in his left foot that lingered and kept him from playing for nearly two years.

The Lakers intend to retire the No. 16 jersey Gasol wore over six-and-a-half seasons with the franchise.

A potential Hall of Famer, Gasol was also the 2002 Rookie of the Year with the Grizzlies and was selected to four All-NBA teams throughout his career.

The former third overall pick helped lead Spain to success on the international stage, winning a silver medal at both the 2008 and 2012 Summer Games. He also earned bronze in 2016.