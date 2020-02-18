Two Teens Arrested, Currently Facing Charges For Stolen Car, Impersonating A Police

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Two Teens Arrested – Two teens were arrested at a checkpoint in the Kingston Eastern Division and charged by the Kingston Police on Monday February 17 for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and also for impersonating a cop.

Police reports are that about 8:15 a.m., the driver of a Mazda Premacy motorcar was signaled to stop and pulled over by the officer at the Windward Road/Commission Road state of emergency checkpoint.

He complied and said to the police officer that he is a former member law enforcement officer.

While he was asked to provide his identification, the driver gave a card that did not match his information.

The police found it suspicious and confirmed with Police Emergency Communication Centre discovered that the vehicle had been stolen in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew on Friday, February 7.

Both passengers, one 18 and the other 17, were subsequently arrested and later charged.

They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.