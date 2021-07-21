Two Suspects Held Following Murder of Mother and Four-year-old Son

Two people have been arrested and are being questioned in connection with the shooting death of a four-year-old boy and his mother at their home in Retirement, Granville, St James, on Monday.

The victims are Shelly-Ann Shaw, 42, and her four-year-old son Jamar Powell, both of Hill Top in Retirement.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers, “There are two persons who have since been arrested and the police are maintaining a strong presence in the space as we speak.”

Reports are that the four-year-old and his mother were at home at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, when three masked men brandishing handguns entered the yard and began firing at the board house, injuring the child and his mother. Both were rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.