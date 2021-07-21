Two Suspects Held Following Murder of Mother and Four-year-old Son

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Two people have been arrested and are being questioned in connection with the shooting death of a four-year-old boy and his mother at their home in Retirement, Granville, St James, on Monday.

The victims are Shelly-Ann Shaw, 42, and her four-year-old son Jamar Powell, both of Hill Top in Retirement.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers, “There are two persons who have since been arrested and the police are maintaining a strong presence in the space as we speak.”

Reports are that the four-year-old and his mother were at home at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, when three masked men brandishing handguns entered the yard and began firing at the board house, injuring the child and his mother. Both were rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book